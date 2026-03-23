TSA lines are INSANE for this ridiculous reason

A prolonged funding standoff in Washington is beginning to hit Americans where it hurts — at the airport. With the Department of Homeland Security still unfunded, tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers have gone weeks without pay.

The lack of pay is now contributing to long lines and staffing shortages across the country, and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey’s father, Ron Simmons, argues that the Democrats are to blame.

“This is something that the Democrats are holding up. Any of you that are on spring break or coming off spring break while you’re listening to this, and you had these terrible long lines at some of your airports, then blame the Democrats,” Simmons says on “Relatable.”

“And if you live in a blue state, call your Democrat senator’s office. This is so crazy. They think they’re doing something to ICE, but what most people don’t know, this doesn’t even affect ICE or border security,” he says.

“Those were funded through the Big Beautiful Bill for the next three years. There’s $170 billion of funding already set aside for them. This, essentially, the biggest thing it hurts is TSA. Fifty thousand TSA employees have gone without a paycheck, at least one, and coming up on going without two paychecks,” he continues.

However, Simmons doesn’t believe the strain on TSA will last much longer.

“I do think they’re going to end up cutting a deal on this one pretty quickly because I’m sure the pain that some of these senators are feeling from their constituents is getting more than they want to bear,” he says.

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