Why did Christianity Today receive over $1 million from USAID?

The Department of Government Efficiency’s findings have blown the lid off what appears to be some seriously strange goings-on when it comes to why and how our hard-earned tax dollars are spent — and it just keeps getting worse.

This is particularly true for USAID, a government agency that most Americans believe simply does charitable work overseas.

“In fact, it’s not that,” Megan Basham tells Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.” "It does a little bit of that, but it does a whole lot of other stuff, too, and so what it actually stands for is the U.S. Agency for International Development.”

“As people have been searching through this, they found some things that look like, OK, that didn’t turn out to be anything,” she continues, adding, “and other things that are not really explained, like why did Christianity Today show up taking 1.8 million from the federal government in their 2023 tax return?”

“And some things came up that confirmed what we already knew but showed it to be worse than we already knew,” she continues, referencing “The After Party.”

“One thing I can tell you is that I knew, and we have talked about in the past, that left-wing foundations were funneling money into this political Bible study that Curtis Chang, Christianity Today editor in chief Russell Moore, and New York Times writer David French developed to bring onto Christian college campuses and churches,” she explains.

The Bible study received several hundred thousand dollars from Bill Kristol’s Defending Democracy organization, which is a political organization that was named the top source of dark campaign spending in 2020 by the watchdog group Open Secrets.

“It just doesn’t seem like a coincidence to me that these organizations like 'The After Party,' like Christianity Today, and others, are taking money from the same government that has been pushing the idea for the past few years that white Christian nationalism is the greatest terroristic threat and threat to democracy that exists,” Stuckey comments.

“I’m not saying that all organizations that are taking funding from this entity are pushing this idea, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence, especially when you see that Christianity Today started taking money in 2023. Over a million dollars, didn’t get that in 2022,” she continues.

Basham couldn’t agree more.

“Christianity Today has been very much on the front lines in both their editorial coverage and their news coverage, of banging this drum against Christian nationalism,” Basham says.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.