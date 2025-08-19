Is gay marriage on the chopping block? The push to overturn Obergefell

Former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage.

Davis gained national attention a decade ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, and she is appealing a ruling that requires her to pay $360,000 in damages and legal fees to a couple she denied in 2015.

Davis is arguing that the First Amendment shields her from personal liability and is calling on the justices to overturn Obergefell.

Her case could potentially be granted review, though it requires four justices to agree to hear it and five to overturn Obergefell.

“Some people are saying it’s just not possible because even the most conservative justices, you know, they’ve got people in their lives that they don’t want to upset, and they are thinking, ‘How would this decision upset the ordering of millions of people’s lives?’” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“And you might be thinking, ‘They shouldn’t think that at all. They should only be thinking constitutionally and whatever happens, happens,’” Stuckey says. “But they’re humans. They’re human beings. They’re people. And a lot of them certainly don’t have the same convictions that we do, even the conservative ones.”

While Stuckey acknowledges that it would take a lot for Obergefell to be overturned, she does believe it would be better for the future of America.

“Even if it happens, it wouldn’t change a whole lot right away, but it would be a step in the right direction to protect the definition of marriage and the rights of children,” Stuckey says.

“No matter where you are politically on this as a Christian, it’s not up for debate,” she continues. “It’s not up for debate. There are some things that are up for debate that we can debate in good faith. This is not one of them.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.