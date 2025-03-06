Zelenskyy caves to Trump after media meltdown — what really went down

A tense meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has Americans divided yet again — some claiming Zelenskyy was disrespectful and some claiming that Trump and Vance were.

Of course, the mainstream media is leaning toward the latter, but Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” and Newsweek senior editor at large Josh Hammer believe that if Americans want the truth, they should turn off the news and watch the whole video.

“I don’t think that Donald Trump and JD Vance did anything wrong whatsoever," Hammer tells Stuckey. "In fact, if you go back and actually watch the whole tape, which I would encourage the viewers to do, what you'll see is roughly for the first half hour, it's Trump himself who repeatedly is trying to steer the conversation back towards a place of mutual productiveness."

“‘Let’s try to get this mineral rights sharing arrangement done, let’s trying to get the framework to ultimately bring in Russia and Putin there and try to end this horrific conflict there,'" he explains, mimicking Trump.

“And it is Zelenskyy who decides to basically try to renegotiate the previously, largely agreed to mineral rights deal in real time by trying to change the terms and say that economic security in the form of this mineral deal is not good enough, but we actually need NATO alliance-style hard military, physical security,” he adds.

While leftists have made it clear they believe Trump and Vance were to blame for the confrontation, it was Zelenskyy who took to social media to publicly apologize and thank President Trump for what he’s done thus far.

“President Trump kind of echoed those sentiments, obviously not apologizing in any way, but saying, ‘We still want peace too; we’re still ready to sign a deal; we want to move forward as well,’” Stuckey comments, asking, “Would you say that Trump decidedly won this round, or is it yet to be seen?”

“I’m not sure that anyone won or lost. I mean, I think that the country of Ukraine lost, because they were failed by their leader, who should have gone in there and agreed to this deal that was in the Ukrainian national interest,” Hammer says.

However, Hammer does believe that Vance and Trump have been “absolutely vindicated.”

“Because Zelenskyy behaved, frankly, like a clown. Like a totally unserious politician, like an ignoramus, a buffoon, someone who just has no business whatsoever trying to make peace,” Hammer explains. “Which, again, leads me to my conclusion that he really ought to resign.”

