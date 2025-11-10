The scariest thing about Zohran Mamdani isn’t his socialism

Last Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani — a Muslim Democrat socialist — won the New York City mayoral election in a landslide victory over disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Like all socialists, he seduced the city’s financially crushed population, which is nearly everyone in tax-choked NYC, with a mountain of “free” promises: free buses, free childcare, rent freezes, and city-run grocery stores.

Of course, anyone with half a brain knows socialism bleeds cities dry every time. It’s death by a thousand tax hikes, crime waves, and empty storefronts.

The fiscal meltdown has dominated headlines since Mamdani’s win — but is economic suicide really the Big Apple’s most pressing threat?

Lomez, in the debut episode of BlazeTV’s “Rufo and Lomez,” says no. It’s what the radical symbolizes that should really scare us.

While Lomez “[doesn’t] like him at all,” he doesn’t think Mamdani’s economic reform or his other progressive policies will be as revolutionary as people are saying.

“If I'm looking for the sort of policy daylight between what he might do in New York City versus [former mayor] de Blasio, I think it's pretty thin,” he says.

“Do I think Zohran Mamdani is going to impose a kind of communist authoritarianism on New York City? No, I don't. I think things will just kind of get incrementally worse in ways that aren't good,” he predicts.

The “key thing” that makes Mamdani scary, he says, is what the radical symbolizes.

“Mamdani represents above all else a kind of post-Americanness, a post-white Americanness in particular. I think that's really important,” he says.

Lomez points to a clip of Mamdani’s victory speech on election night as evidence of this. In this segment that’s gone viral, he repeatedly thanked not Americans but immigrants for powering his campaign.

“Thank you to those so often forgotten by the politics of our city, who made this movement their own. I speak of Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas! Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses! Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties!” he boomed from the podium.

“He’s praising the Mexican abuelas and the Senegalese Door Dash drivers ... not Mexican-American, not Senegalese-American, just those things without the hyphen at all,” says Lomez, reminding listeners that “Zohran Mamdani made explicitly anti-white statements during his campaign,” like pitching taxes for white people specifically.

“I think that kind of normalization, which is something we've seen from the Democratic Party sort of escalating over the last decade, is the most important part of this, and it's the thing that gives me the most concern.”

