Alex Jones speaks out on Haitian immigrant crisis (and pet-eating allegations), and what he says will blow your mind

One of Sara Gonzales’ longtime dreams was fulfilled this week — an “ultimate bucket list item,” she called it — when the notorious Alex Jones joined the program.

While the two broached a number of pertinent subjects related to the dire state our country is in, one topic of conversation was “all of these Haitian migrants that the left keeps saying” is “just another crazy right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Regardless of what the media says, “all of the residents in Springfield, Ohio, are pretty mad about the government giving thousands of dollars in aid to not the homeless veterans on the streets, not all of these Americans who — I don't know — could use the handout in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ America, but to the Haitians,” criticizes Sara, noting that the mass influx is “driving up the cost of living,” “driving up insurance rates for people's car insurance” due to foreign drivers “having accidents all over the place,” and ultimately, “driving locals out of their homes.”

Sara plays a recent clip of an interview with a Springfield resident who was very candid about the treachery that’s going on in her city.

“I'm having a hell of a time finding a job because they want the Haitian. ... I worked retail before I lost my job back in April. When I do transactions, I can see what comes across on certain cards. ... A Haitian comes through and spends $500 in food stamps and still has five grand on their food assistance card,” the resident lamented, adding that Haitians are “calling them the magic money cards because they never run out.”

“I'm homeless, I'm jobless, I'm sleeping on friends’ couches because I can't get government assistance because I come from the wrong country, apparently,” she said.

Jones says the woman’s words are “powerful.”

However, the Haitians overrunning the city of Springfield is neither isolated, nor accidental.

“This is an absolute program; it's already been tested in Europe 15 years ago up until now. It’s global [United Nations Non-governmental Organizations]. Trump, when he first got in, removed us from the UN Migrant Treaty; Biden put us back on,” Jones explains, adding that now “the UN is in charge of who is going to be seen basically as a refugee.”



As far as the Haitian refugees in Springfield are concerned, Jones says that the media is treating the catastrophe exactly like it treated the Venezuelan gangs that were taking over apartment complexes and wreaking havoc in the streets of different cities across the nation. It’s denying the severity of the situation, chalking it up to mostly right-wing conspiracy, including the part about people’s pets being eaten.

Jones points to “videos of a crazy woman in the parking lot eating the cat she just killed, admitting she did it in a voodoo ritual.”

“They believe they get the power of the cat if they eat it live,” Jones explains. “That's in mainline stories about Haiti. They've deforested Haiti; they eat any cats or dogs that are out. ... They're butchering them right there on their front steps.”

“This is all there ... and just a few nights ago, Kamala says, ‘That's totally made up, that's a hoax,’ and everybody laughs at Trump saying it's not true.”

Not only is it true that pets are being eaten, says Jones, but it’s also true that Haitian immigrants are “given $3,000 a month by the feds, $1000 by the state, [but] the average citizen who's on welfare gets about a quarter of that.”

“They advertise worldwide if you come here you get the debit cards, you get the money for at least three years. Now what happens when they're cut off?” Jones asks rhetorically.

This is where it gets really dark.

“The main NGO company ... that ran the operations in Europe the last 15 years was brought here three and a half years ago by [Joe Biden],” and according to Jones, it’s that same NGO that’s processing and importing masses of immigrants into America — specifically into red cities with the intention of changing the demographic.

“They are bombing red cities, red counties ... like what we just saw up there in Ohio,” says Jones, adding that the goal is to install “a permanent underclass that knows their boss is the Democratic Party.”

“This is an organized replacement migration,” he says, adding that although he’s called a conspiracy theorist and a racist, this is easily verified by facts.

“You can go to the UN’s website, type in replacement migration, read the report. They want 600+ million people [in America] by 2050. ... They want 400 million in Europe, and they're well on their way doing it,” he says.

“This is how you capture the West: You bring in incompatible super ultra third world populations.” Especially those who hold beliefs contrary to Western thinking and certainly Christian values.

Jones says that “black Haitians that are Christians [are] saying, ‘You don't want to bring in these military-age men voodoo people; they're crazy.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

