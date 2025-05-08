Another Summer of Love? University of Washington overrun by Antifa thugs

The University of Washington was overrun by militant Antifa members protesting in favor of Hamas and Gaza — and the scene was eerily reminiscent of 2020’s unforgettable Summer of Love riots.

“They were lighting fires. They were attacking police,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the fires were “rather large.” Video also shows the Antifa members running off the campus security guards, who were in vehicles, with shields made out of garbage cans.

“Chasing away the security service with garbage cans. How embarrassing is that? What is the point of you guys? You’re scared off by a little garbage can shield?” Gonzales asks, shocked.

“When you got time to do all that stuff, you don’t got s**t else to do, and I think this is why we need to start addressing this welfare statism. And I talked about this in 2020 during the Summer of Love. These are bored people. First-world problems,” Eric July, founder of Rippaverse Comics, chimes in.

“These are people that have nothing else to do, and therefore, they just cause issues and cause all sorts of trouble. That’s all there is to it,” he continues. “All it does is remind me that I think these issues that plague America could just so easily be addressed; they just don’t, and I think we know why. I think there’s no real incentive, especially politically.”

"The Bottom Line" host Jaco Booyens believes these Antifa members are responding to a “lack of consequence” and an identity crisis.

“It is a gigantic class in American society at the moment that has no identity, and definitely not a Christ identity,” Booyens says. “So you can co-opt them to do anything.”

