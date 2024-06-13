HILARIOUS: Watch Joe Biden have 'Mitch McConnell reboot moment' at Juneteenth celebration​

Joe Biden can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to people making fun of his goof ups. Sara Gonzales certainly isn’t going to give him a break, especially after seeing his painful conduct at the White House’s Juneteenth event.

“Joe Biden was looking rather vigorous last night at his Juneteenth celebration,” she says sarcastically.

In the footage from the event, Biden has what Sara calls “a Mitch McConnell reboot moment” where he seemed totally frozen while guests danced happily around him.

Later, as guests were clapping along in sync to a song, poor Joe tried to keep up, but his clapping was always off beat.

Biden “doesn't just [lack] rhythm; he doesn't have memory,” sighs BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens.

“He does have poop in his diaper probably,” laughs Sara, hinting at the recent rumor that Biden pooped his pants at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy .

All jokes aside, the reality is Joe Biden — a man in serious cognitive decline — is running for another four-year term.

“Worst case scenario he wins, there's no way he's going through those four years,” says Rippaverse Comics founder Eric July — a valid point considering Biden could barely get through his Juneteenth speech, during which he slurred his words incoherently.

“[Playing] a vinyl backwards” is how Booyens describes Biden’s muddled words.

See for yourself in the clip below.

