Did Joe Biden poop his pants on D-Day anniversary?

The internet is in an uproar as a video has gone viral on social media where it appears that our commander in chief may have had an accident on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy.

The video shows Biden at the event shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he then turns away and bends slightly, as if trying to sit.

Biden then pauses uncomfortably, showing that he’s unclear whether he should be standing or sitting.

While the leftist media has jumped to President Biden’s defense, claiming there’s no evidence of a “poop” — Alex Stein and founder of Compound Media, Anthony Cumia, aren’t so sure what to believe.

“I want to believe he took a dump right there on the beaches of Normandy,” Cumia tells Stein. “I’m going to go on with the line that he was taking a dump, even though I know I’m just going to be like regular mainstream media, I’m going to see it and just say what I want it to be.”

“It’s almost sadder that he can’t even stand up for a very important ceremonial thing,” Stein adds in, noting that taking a poop might have been better.

“None of it is a good thing,” Cumia says. “It’s not like there’s an excuse, ‘Well, no, he was doing this,' it’s all bad. But the taking a dump part is really funny and sad, and it just kind of shows the dilemma we’re in as Americans here.”

