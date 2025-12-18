Bombshell report claims Republicans secretly pushed Jasmine Crockett into Texas Senate race

Jasmine Crockett’s decision to run for U.S. Senate has confused much of Texas — but a new bombshell report alleges that Republicans manufactured the Crockett support for their own advantage.

“When you realize the entire state of Texas can actually vote for her, you start wondering ... what in the world she’s thinking, like Jasmine, what are you smoking thinking that you should run for a seat in which all of Texas can vote for?” Gonzales asks.

“It turns out the Republicans duped Jasmine Crockett into thinking she had this organic grassroots appeal,” she adds.

According to a new report from the nonprofit organization Notice, Crockett was duped by an “astroturf recruitment process” led by Republicans who wanted to push her into a Senate run.

“The NRSC started including Crockett’s name in polling and conducted ‘a sustained effort’ to get Crockett, the party’s preferred candidate to run against, into the race,” the report reads.

“Republican's Senate campaign arm has actively worked behind the scenes to encourage Rep. Jasmine Crockett to jump into the Senate Democratic primary in Texas, believing she will be the easiest opponent to beat,” the report continues.

“So the Republicans got together, and they were like, ‘Who do we want to run against in the state of Texas? I know, Jasmine Crockett. Obviously, obviously.’ So this tracks, right?” Gonzales says.

"She was tricked. She was astroturfed. That has to be exactly what happened,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.