Public will soon be able to invest in 'advanced or reverse-engineered alien technology'

An investment firm is banking on the theory that some companies have access to alien technology.

Firm Tuttle Capital calls itself "the antidote to Wall Street" and boasts a proprietary formula that strengthens its portfolio. Using the acronym HEAT — hedges, edges, asymmetry, themes — Tuttle might be leaning on its alleged proficiency in "big-picture trends" with its new exchange-traded fund, the UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF.

Funds will also target materials and energy firms that could possibly benefit from 'new energy sources or metamaterials inspired by alien technology.'

Tuttle's new ETF — recently filed with the SEC — will invest at least 80% of its net assets in a "basket of companies" it believes have "exposure to advanced or 'reverse-engineered' alien technology, spurred by government disclosures about UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and alleged advanced technologies."



While the companies are yet to be named, they are to include aerospace and defense contractors that "might have R&D programs rumored to work with classified technology, potentially leading to groundbreaking advancements."

RELATED: Are aliens demons in disguise? This theory will shatter your reality

Photo by Satellite image (c) 2023 Maxar Technologies via Getty Images

At the same time, funds will also target materials and energy firms that could possibly benefit from "new energy sources or metamaterials inspired by alien technology."

For example, investments are set to be made in companies that work with semiconductors and electronics because they may "incorporate or license advanced alien-inspired components, driving innovation in the tech industry."

The ETF will attempt to invest in companies that could take down more UFOs in the future as well. This is described in the SEC filing as companies that specialize in detecting unidentified anomalous phenomena, in addition to countering them.

The fund also plans on strategically shorting other companies that may become obsolete due to "alien-level" engineering emerging from their competitors. This includes, but is not limited to, "conventional propulsion firms and old-guard energy providers" that may fall behind due to advanced technologies.

RELATED: Joe Rogan gets the aliens wrong — and the danger right

Photo by: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"I'm a trader. I look at [UFOs], and I say that they're using a power source that is light-years beyond anything that we have," CEO Matthew Tuttle said, according to the Financial Times. "If our government has this technology and it's released, that will be a game-changer."

As described in the official documents, the entire "theme" the fund is banking on is regarded as "highly speculative and subject to rumor cycles."

This comes with the stated risk that "government confirmation or denial of advanced alien tech is uncertain, and rumored breakthroughs might never materialize."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!