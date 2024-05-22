CNN legal analyst: Cohen is the REAL CRIMINAL in hush money trial

After the star witness of Trump’s hush money trial, Michael Cohen, confessed to stealing $60,000 from his old boss, even CNN is admitting Trump might not be so bad.

“The way this was raised and addressed on direct is what Julia Louis-Dreyfus would call ‘yada, yada, yada,’" CNN's senior legal analyst began in a recent segment. “Michael Cohen explained this whole thing: ‘That’s what was owed, and I didn’t feel Mr. Trump deserved the difference.’”

“That’s a lot different than ‘I stole $60,000 from my boss on the transaction at the heart of this case,’” he continued.

“And by the way, the fact that he was never charged with larceny is important, because stealing $60,000 through fraud, which would be larceny in New York State, is more serious of a crime than falsifying business records,” the legal analyst concluded.

Sara Gonzales is shocked that CNN is being honest.

“From CNN,” she says, appalled. “Remember, this is the star witness. He is a liar. He is a known convicted perjurer. He is a fraud, and even CNN is forced to admit this star witness is the one who committed a more serious crime than falsifying business records.”

Jaco Booyens agrees but knows why Trump is being persecuted like this.

“The star witness is not a threat to the plan of the constant deep state government,” Booyens says. “And actually, it’s not even Donald Trump. It’s the will of the American people represented by a man called Donald Trump.”

