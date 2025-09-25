Dallas ICE sniper adds to left’s violent scorecard — but Democrats keep stoking the fire

Yesterday, a sniper identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn opened fire from a nearby rooftop on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, Texas, in what the FBI is investigating as a targeted act of violence. While no ICE agents were injured in the attack, one detainee was killed and two were critically wounded; Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

The complexity of the event — an anti-ICE shooter kills an illegal immigrant — has fueled partisan spins. The left, as expected, perceives Jahn as potentially MAGA, ignoring the fact that one of his bullets was engraved with the phrase “anti-ICE.”

But there’s this too: “MAGA doesn’t seem to be the ones who are going around killing people,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

This left-wing violence, she argues, has gotten out of control. Jahn is the third radical leftist to orchestrate a violent attack in less than one week.

Last Friday, September 19, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez Santana allegedly opened fire into the lobby of the ABC-affiliated KXTV/ABC 10 station in Sacramento, California, supposedly protesting Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from the network. Then, on Saturday, 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau reportedly fired several rounds into Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, while allegedly shouting, “Free Palestine,” killing one person and injuring two others.

Further, all three crimes come in the wake of one of the most horrific acts of left-wing violence against conservatives in recent history: the atrocious murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on September 10.

“It’s hard to keep track of all of these attacks and threats of violence on us. And they still have the nerve to say that we’re the problem,” says Sara. “It’s crazy. This is, like, the biggest gaslighting operation that I have ever seen.”

Jahn’s attack, she reminds, is the fourth attack on an ICE facility in Texas this year. According to DHS, attacks on ICE agents have surged more than 1,000% from January to August 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

But even though it’s clear that Democrat rhetoric demonizing the Trump administration and the entire MAGA base as Nazis and fascists is contributing to the left-wing violence we’re seeing nearly every week now, nothing has changed. Sure, Democrats will utter meaningless platitudes like, “We need to turn down the temperature,” but five seconds later, they resume using the same language that inspires left-wing radicals to commit violent acts.

The same Democrats condemning political violence are “the very same people who are literally dehumanizing us ... so that what comes next is justified,” Sara says.

She gives five recent examples.

1. Hillary Clinton’s remark on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “most of the violence-encouraging rhetoric in the United States is coming from the right.”

2. The lie California governor Gavin Newsom (D) told on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that “masked men” (ICE agents) were “disappearing” people because the Trump administration is “authoritarian.”

3. Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s comparison of ICE agents to “slave patrols” on MSNBC’s “Velshi.”

4. New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s speech, in which he urged the crowd to “reject Donald Trump’s fascism.”

5. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) calling ICE agents “modern-day gestapo” who ship innocent people off to “foreign torture dungeons.”

“They know what they are saying, what it is going to do, and what it is going to incite. They know it. They just do it anyway,” Sara says.

