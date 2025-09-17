Dana Bash bafflingly dismisses trans partner's relevance in Tyler Robinson probe

More and more disturbing information about Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk, is surfacing as the investigation progresses. One of the most significant revelations is that Robinson’s roommate, who has been cooperating with the FBI, is also his romantic partner.

Although authorities have not confirmed the name of this person, despite many X posts claiming his name is Lance Twiggs, they have confirmed that he is a biological male who identifies as transgender and is currently in the process of “transitioning” to a female.

This is a critical piece of information. Between the Nashville Covenant and Annunciation Catholic School shootings, as well as other trans-perpetrated crimes, we cannot ignore the clear tie between transgender ideology and violence.

But CNN’s Dana Bash prefers we do exactly that and pretend the correlation doesn’t exist.

In a recent interview with Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R), Bash asked how Robinson’s partner’s sexual identity was relevant to the investigation.

BlazeTV Sara Gonzales, alongside contributor Matthew Marsden and guest Adam Johnson, reacted to the clip on a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Well, some outlets are reporting that the suspect lived with a transgender partner. Is that accurate? And are investigators looking at this part of his life as a possible motivation?” Bash asked.

“Yes, definitely. And yes, I can confirm that. I know that has been reported and that the FBI has confirmed that as well — that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox replied, noting that Robinson’s partner has been “incredibly cooperative” in the investigation.

“And how is that relevant to the investigation when it comes to the motive?” Bash retorted.

Sara is appalled. “I don’t know, Dana. Do you have two brain cells to rub together? Like, it would be completely obvious to anyone who’s listening to the left continue today, this very moment, continue telling all of us that Charlie Kirk was a transphobic, homophobic, xenophobic, enter keyword here,” she says.

“The mental gymnastics these people are doing to not have to admit what we already see in front of us is true is truly spectacular,” she continues.

How about “the fact that it was written on the freaking bullets!” adds Marsden, referring to the disturbing inscriptions on some of Robinson’s bullets.

“The LGBTQIA+2 community is a death cult. They cannot exist without coming after our youth and convincing them to also be a part of their group. And that is why Charlie was the target,” Johnson says.

“Charlie went after the hearts and minds of those that were captured in our schools with Marxist ideology from a very young age. And he recaptured their minds. He broke them free. He allowed them to understand that there is truth, there is morals, and that living our lives in a Christian way — in a way that serves our Lord and Savior, in a way that serves our community — is the right way to live,” he continues.

“And that is why they took him out. Because if we recapture our youth, we recapture our country.”

To see the footage of Bash’s ignorant comments and to hear more of Sara and the panel’s discussion, watch the episode above.

