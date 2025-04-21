Democrats can’t stop defending violent criminals

The Democrats not only continue to block President Trump’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but are also ignoring the mountain of evidence revealing Garcia’s criminal history.

Garcia was suspected of potentially being on a terror watch list after being stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2022 before being released. He didn’t have documentation or a driver's license, but that apparently didn’t matter.

In 2021, his wife filed a domestic violence protection order.

“She said back then he was hitting her, he was scratching her, he was detaining her. There was another police report that he ripped her shirt, he left bruising, very serious stuff. And now she’s publicly supporting him and raking in the GiveSendGo funds for her family,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

“And so you’ve got the fact that judges previously ruled that he was likely linked to MS-13, he was denied bond for posing a potential danger to the public, and despite that, he was allowed to remain in this country until Trump’s 2025 deportation,” she continues.

“The Democrats are like, ‘But, but, but what about due process?’ I don’t want to give it to him. If you’re here illegally, you don’t get due process. I think that’s only for American citizens,” she adds.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere notes that when Garcia was arrested, it was with an MS-13 gang member.

“I don’t know how many times that’s happened to you guys, probably a lot,” he jokes, adding, “I just hang out with a lot of people with facial tattoos. That’s just my thing.”

“It could happen that a source goes to the government and falsely names you as an MS-13 member,” he continues. “What we do know, because he’s admitted it, is that he was here illegally, and he was here for a very long time illegally.”

“He didn't try to get asylum for many, many years, eventually got caught, and then claimed his mother’s pupusa stand back in El Salvador was being terrorized and he couldn’t go back there because he might get tortured,” he says, “but it doesn’t exist.”

“The idea that he was going to go back to El Salvador and get tortured for his mother’s pupusa stand that was not open — it’s a hell of a stretch to get him to stay in the country,” he adds.

