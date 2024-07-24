Every 2024 election CONSPIRACY theory with the Drinkin’ Bros

One week after former president Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt, President Joe Biden announced the end of his campaign for the 2024 election. And understandably, the conspiracy theories are now swirling.

While there’s speculation that it was strange that JD Vance, Trump’s pick for vice presidential nominee, had anti-Harris adverts ready to go, Dan Hollaway of the "Drinkin’ Bros Podcast" points out that Harris’ adverts should be drawing more criticism.

“That makes sense, because there were going to be two VP candidates and what probably would have happened is he would have run those right after he debated her, right? To capitalize on the marketing,” Hollaway tells Sara Gonzales.

“The fact that she had ones for president ready to go, is quite a bit more suspicious,” he adds.

Not only was the timing of Harris’ adverts strange, but her televised phone call with Biden was even stranger.

At one point, Harris appeared to mix up her words and started to say “rec” when she was supposed to say “call.”

“Joe, I know you’re still on the re—, on the call,” Harris said, correcting herself. Ross Patterson, Hollaway, and Gonzales believe she almost said “recording” — because the televised call seemed more like she was speaking to a recording than a human being.

“She also made sure to say ‘I’ve been talking to him everyday,’” Gonzales notes, adding, “No, you weren’t. Also, why would you feel the need to say that if you were.”

The idea that it might have been a recording has only been reinforced by the way Biden chose to drop out of the race — via a social media post.

“He broke up with us by text,” Gonzales says. “Plus, in the letter he did not endorse Kamala, but his X account shortly afterwards endorsed Kamala.”

“His campaign aides and staff say they never heard from the Bidens at all. They all found out 15 minutes prior, before it went out,” she continues, adding, “What are they not telling us?”

