'Massive' stash of Epstein files REVEALED?

The Trump administration and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi completely botched the release of the Epstein files when they released documents that revealed little to no information at all.

However, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin is now claiming that nearly 14 terabytes of information on the Epstein files are currently being investigated by Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Those are true statements,” Seraphin tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “Fourteen terabytes, that was the estimation my buddy gave me, so that’s not insane, that doesn’t seem crazy to me.”

“But what that means to us, who knows,” he adds. “I imagine that these files have been collected for a long time. What I am hearing, though, is from folks that were in the headquarters unit that were actually assigned to go through and redact what they call ‘PII.’”

According to Seraphin, PII is “private information that they hold on to.” This includes Social Security numbers, names, and dates of birth.

“You don’t want to give that information out for victims. We don’t want to retraumatize them, there’s actually federal law that protects them, so you can’t do that,” Seraphin explains. “So what I’m hearing is that they’re basically going through these files, which are voluminous, and there’s probably a ton of paper there, which you can get a lot of paper in 14 terabytes, you can get a little bit of video.”

Gonzales, though, is still adamant that the public deserves some answers.

“I would like to have some sort of public knowledge, or public transparency, if we’re talking about all of the conspiracy theories with Epstein being tied to foreign governments and if it’s a honey pot,” Gonzales says, adding, “However, I’m willing to push that aside if we do have arrests that are made.”

“You’ll see it in the arrest when they do the press release about who they release. So there’ll be a certain amount of information that will go into the affidavit when they decide to indict somebody, and they come out, and they say, ‘OK, this person is alleged to have done the following things,’ they’ll have proof hidden somewhere else,” Seraphin replies.

“Get me the arrest, the press release, then don’t tell me you’ve got files on your desk. That’s kind of irrelevant,” he continues, adding, “I think the American people would have been very understanding if that was the way that they approached us in the first place.”

