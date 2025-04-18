The fatherless epidemic taking over America

Appreciation for the nuclear family structure has been on the decline for a long time, as parents trade what once was the innate need to sacrifice for their children for their own fleeting, superficial desires.

This has created a culture of fatherlessness, specifically in minority communities — and Adam Coleman, author of “The Children We Left Behind,” knows from experience.

“I do think black fatherlessness issue is the canary in the coal mine for Americans. You know, the issue is very prominent amongst black Americans, more so today, and it’s because it’s culturally normal,” Coleman tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Coleman grew up without a father, as did his wife, who grew up in Brooklyn. There was only one family in his wife’s neighborhood who had both parents in the home.

“So I do think that we’re dealing with a cultural aspect of it being normal that the father is optional,” he continues. “It’s that kind of mentality, but they ignore the part that this isn’t optimal. Just because you survive, that doesn’t mean that you’re thriving.”

In the black community, the percentage is high because the population is small. However, it’s not only confined to the black community.

“A lot of white Americans are dealing with much of the same issue, and so the number percentage-wise doesn’t seem all that big in comparison,” Coleman explains. “Most of the people who reach out to me, who share my story, don’t look like me.”

“While it is true there is a disproportionate amount of black Americans growing up in single-parent homes,” he continues, “I do think that narrative overshadows all the other kids, including white children, who are dealing with the same issue.”

