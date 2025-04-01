RFK Jr. reveals the truth about INSANE HHS funding

One of Sara Gonzales' dreams came true after sitting down with none other than RFK Jr. to ask him some important questions about his new job — and what he told her did not disappoint.

“I just saw, just earlier this morning, that you are totally restructuring HHS. What does that new structure look like?” Gonzales asked.

“What we found over there is we have a sprawling bureaucracy that has all kinds of redundancies in it and a lot of administrative costs and much less an emphasis on actual mission, which is gold standard science patient care,” RFK Jr. responded.

“During the Biden administration, the budget of HHS went up by 38% and the amount of employees increased by 17%, and all of the metrics of public health actually accelerated downward. We need to reverse that,” he continued.

“We have over a hundred communications departments, we have 40 IT departments, 40 HR departments, and on and on, and we are going to consolidate those. The agency is a $1.9 trillion agency, it’s completely impossible to govern, it’s impossible to inspire, it’s impossible to have a unified mission that everybody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘My job is to Make America Healthy Again,’” he added.

And according to RFK Jr., within the agency there are groups that are “at war with each other.”

“I found out that medical information that is collected by one side, they then sell it to the other groups in my agency instead of sharing it and saying, ‘How do we use this way to improve patient care? How do we use it in a way to make people healthy?’” he explained.

“We’re cutting 28 divisions into 15, we’re eliminating the redundancies, we’re streamlining the agencies. We’re going to go from 82,000 employees to 62,000,” he added.

“It really is shocking when you hear how much they have grown, how much the bloated bureaucracy grew just under Joe Biden,” Gonzales comments, adding, “Like, are you kidding me?”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.