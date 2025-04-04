FINALLY: HHS to investigate the link between vaccines and autism

Actress Jenny McCarthy has remained outspoken about the connection between vaccines and autism after her son was diagnosed following a round of shots. Of course, she was labeled as crazy, but now, she might finally be vindicated.

“Though the left wants to write her off as just some kook conspiracy theorist, she is one of the many mothers who share the same story,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, explaining that the new head of the HHS, RFK Jr., has now ordered a full review of the long suppressed vaccine-autism link.

In addition, the FDA’s top vaccine official, Dr. Peter Marks, has resigned from his position, while Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has announced that the vaccine-injured will now have an advocate at the NIH.

“Which is quite a stark change from the status quo, which was, ‘Oh, the vaccine that we told you to take so that you could go to public school harmed you? Oh, your child is permanently disabled? Oh, your child died?’” Gonzales mocks.

While Gonzales couldn’t be happier that RFK Jr. is finally able to investigate whether or not vaccines can cause autism, it won’t be without some ramifications if the link proves true.

“If they uncover now, if they are forced to admit now, after how many decades of telling everyone this is safe and effective and your children must have it, it’s mandatory for them to go to school,” she says, “I mean, it would be a total disaster for us to now have the United States government, the same government that told you to go get the shots that maimed people’s children to then say, ‘Actually, we were wrong this whole time.’”

“So it’s like a Pandora’s box that I think that they are like, ‘We can’t open that, because if we do open it, and we do admit that were wrong, we are forced to reconcile with how many, I don’t know, millions of parents who then say, ‘Okay, well, what are you going to do for me, because my child died because you told me, as the United States government, that this was safe and effective,’” she continues.

“I think that that is another component of the United States government not being willing to admit it, because that is a Pandora’s box that they are not willing to even venture into,” she adds.

