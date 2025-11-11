The Islamification of the United States is in full swing, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is continuing to sound the alarm, warning Americans of what’s happening right under their noses.

“They want to use the tax-deductible mosques to build the voter bloc. They want to use their CAIR (c)(4) — this was the CAIR executive director saying they want to use the (c)(4) of their organization to lobby, draft, and fight laws. They want to use their PACs to fund candidates, and they want to use super PACs for unlimited money to flip races,” Gonzales explains.

“Now, there are not a lot of people who will actually stand up and call out corrupt organizations like CAIR and call out what is actually happening right before our very eyes, for fear of being called an Islamaphobe,” she continues.

“Oh, no, a mean name,” she says mockingly. “I guess I’ll just stand by and watch my civilization be completely destroyed.”

CAIR is the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which Gonzales explains has “reported terrorist ties to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood, also Hamas.”

Which is why Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) — who is running for attorney general of Texas — has introduced a bill to strip tax-exempt status from charities with known terror ties.

“I think there’s a lot of folks who don’t realize, or haven’t realized until lately, how bad it truly is,” Roy tells Gonzales, explaining that once he started speaking out about the Islamic takeover happening not just in America but across the world, he started getting harassed.

“They were, you know, harassing my staff and basically trying to target us, which is what they’re going to do,” he says.

But he warns that it's going to get worse, as what has happened with Mamdani in New York City is not the “canary in the coal mine” but the “four-alarm fire that’s currently raging right here, right now.”

“And you know it, and I know it. You know, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with EPIC. But it’s not just EPIC … there’s this massive Islamic center in Houston. There’s 300 mosques throughout the state of Texas. There’s more mosques being built in Texas every day than any other state in the union,” Roy explains.

“And that’s the last point,” he continues. “There are organizations, deeply funded, widely funded, with ties back to Middle East funding, but also radical Marxists, because that’s what people don’t understand: This is the combination element of Marxism and Islamism.”

“And it is purposeful, and they are targeting the United States of America specifically to take us over,” he adds.

