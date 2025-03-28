Texas congresswoman faces BACKLASH for mocking governor's wheelchair

At a Human Rights Campaign dinner, Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett decided it would be a great idea to mock Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s use of a wheelchair by calling him “Governor Hot Wheels.”

“We in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey,” Crockett began. “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey.”

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is shocked that Crockett would publicly stoop that low — though she’s well aware that it’s all an act.

“I mean, yes, it is an act, because there are videos of her speaking normally and not adding in ebonics and speaking ghetto and talking like a hood rat,” Gonzales says.

“It is an act, and it’s so rich coming from the left,” she continues. “You’re not allowed to joke about anything; comedy is dead. You can’t make fun of anyone for their disability, their race, you can’t lean into stereotypes because that’s mean.”

“And then you have Jasmine Crockett, who is in a position that used to be prestigious; it’s not any more,” she says. “I mean, is this the most offensive thing that she’s said? I don’t know because there have been many times during hearings in Congress, at the Capitol, where she has just belittled the position that she holds.”

“Like really, that’s how little you think of your constituents,” she adds.

