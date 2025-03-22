Judge or activist? Trump CLASHES with another judge over climate funding

Almost as if it’s the judiciary's only purpose, another activist judge is attempting to block President Donald Trump from cutting the government's frivolous spending of taxpayer dollars.

This time it’s Judge Tanya Chutkan, the D.C. judge who rejected President Trump’s presidential immunity in the January 6 case — and she’s doing everything she can to keep climate change funding on the board.

“You could say she’s an activist just cosplaying as a judge,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “She’s trying to halt EPA chief Lee Zeldin from shutting down the Biden billion-dollar pipeline to environmental extremist groups.”

“She has ordered President Trump to let Citibank keep all of this gravy train going, and this taxpayer money, your money,” Gonzales continues, “is going to activist groups like Power Forward, which is connected to election denier Stacey Abrams and the corrupt Climate United Fund.”

“This is over 20 billion of our dollars that Lee Zeldin is trying to get back,” she adds, noting that Zeldin has more than enough reason to be fighting for it.

“An extremely disturbing video circulated two months ago, featuring a Biden EPA political appointee talking about how they were tossing gold bars off the Titanic, rushing to get billions of your tax dollars out the door before Inauguration Day,” Zeldin said in a video address to the American people.

“The gold bars were tax dollars, and tossing them off the Titanic meant the Biden administration knew they were wasting it. Following this revelation, during my meetings with members of Congress, I made a very important commitment to them and to the American people, which I reiterated at my confirmation hearing,” he continued.

“That if confirmed, I would immediately get a full accounting. Fortunately, my awesome team at EPA has found the gold bars. Shockingly, roughly 20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA,” he added.

While Gonzales is grateful for Zeldin’s action, she’s not surprised.

“It’s not shocking to me that these Democrat activists who are in disguise, whether they’re a judge or they’re a Chuck Schumer, whoever, it doesn’t shock me that they hate the fact that we have an administration that is trying to root out a bunch of corruption and fraud and waste,” Gonzales says.

“But what is shocking to me, is that they are so forthright about it, they are so in your-face about it, they think that this is going to go over well with the American people, that they are trying to prevent President Trump,” she continues, “from doing the things that he said he was going to do.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.