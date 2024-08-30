PRE-RECORDED! What's being CUT OUT of the CNN interview with Kamala and Tim Walz?

Editor's note: At the time of recording, reports indicated that the interview would be only 18 minutes long. Blaze News has received information that the 18-minute discussion was only the first segment of the entire interview. The title of this article was updated to reflect this information on 8/30/24 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The original story is as follows.



After weeks of failing to appear in an interview, Vice President Harris finally sat down Thursday night for an interview with Biden-Harris-friendly CNN’s Dana Bash.

However, there were a few caveats.

The interview was pre-recorded, Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz was to join her, and it lasted a whopping 18 minutes.

Former President Donald Trump, who has done multiple, much longer interviews alone — as has his running mate JD Vance — is thoroughly unimpressed.

“I think it’s crazy she’s gone months without talking to the press. She’s not talking to anybody. She is copying — they would call it flip-flopping — on everything she believed in for the last 20 years,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“She now says, well, she’ll frack, and well, she’ll do walls, but she doesn’t mean it because she’s a Marxist. I mean she’s absolutely a Marxist or beyond that, and nobody’s ever seen anything quite like it. She’s gone back on about 14 different policies all at once,” Trump continued.

“She’s only doing it to get elected, and I think the public’s not going to stand for that,” he added.

“The things that she isn’t going full communist on, she’s just taking from Donald Trump’s playbook,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the duration of the interview is especially horrific.

“My first initial reaction was wait, it’s only 18 minutes in the first place? You can’t go a full half-hour, I don’t know, maybe 45 minutes?” Gonzales asks, adding, “How much of a disaster are we talking about here?”

“Well, without a doubt, this is pre-staged. So there’s probably a teleprompter there, she’s probably going to have notes because she asked for notes for the debate,” Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Allen West comments.

“How shameful it is that this person cannot stand up on her own and she needs to have this crutch, or she needs to have a series of crutches, but yet she wants to be the commander in chief, she wants to be the president of the United States of America. So I think this is all going to just backfire and fall apart,” he adds.

