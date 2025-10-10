Katie Porter’s WORST moments come back to bite her

California Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter made a huge mistake when she threw a fit on air with a local reporter who was asking her simple questions — because it’s not the first time Porter has acted out.

And those wronged by her are taking the opportunity to pile onto her worsening PR crisis.

Now, footage from 2021 has resurfaced of an interview Porter did with Politico.

“Politico is like, ‘We’ve been waiting. We’ve been waiting to release this. Now is our moment,’” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, before playing a clip of Porter screaming at one of her staffers during the interview for getting in her shot.

“Get out of my f**king shot,” she yells at the staffer, who can be seen wearing a mask in the background of the virtual meeting with Politico.

Her staffer then pulled down her mask and said she wanted to tell Porter that what she was talking about was “actually incorrect.”

“Okay. You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter responded.

“So, this was not the first time, by the way,” Gonzales comments, laughing.

“We’ve got another clip of her bullying staffers, and I want you to pay very close attention, because ... you can see the anger bubbling within her. And then there’s a moment where she turns off her camera, and I just, I’m really worried about her staffers in that moment,” she continues.

When Porter resurfaces, one of her staffers can be seen running to get out of the shot in the background.

“I just feel like we need to check on those staffers and make sure that they didn’t end up mysteriously missing because if so, I think I know who killed them,” Gonzales says.

Even worse, texts from 2022 have resurfaced where Porter berates and lets go of a staffer for failing to take a COVID-19 test, despite exhibiting no signs of illness. The staffer explained to Porter that after her friend was murdered, she was going through a difficult time and slacked off a little — but Porter wouldn’t hear it.

“I cannot allow you back in the office, given your failure to follow office policies,” Porter wrote via text to her staffer, Sasha.

“I understand. Thank you for the last two years and all that I have learned. I hate to have disappointed you in the manner, as I know it isn’t an excuse I had found out my friend from the navy had been murdered and my head was not in the best place. Not an excuse, but the reasoning for the lack of forethought. I appreciate everything this office has done for me,” the employee wrote.

“Well, you gave me Covid. In 25 months, it took you not following the rules to get me sick. My children have nobody to care for them,” Porter responded coldly.

“I think your children owe Sasha a thank-you, because any moment that they don’t have to spend with your miserable ass is probably greatly cherished,” Gonzales says. “They should write her a thank-you card and send her a bouquet, Sasha, for getting you sick.”

However, that's not even the worst of it.

According to divorce records, Porter also “frequently abused” her ex-husband “verbally” and threw “toys, books, and other objects” at him during their marriage. She once even poured scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head during a fight.

“This is who wants to be in charge of the state of California,” Gonzales says. “Guys, they are not sending their best.”

