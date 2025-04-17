‘Kumbaya bulls**t’: Katy Perry’s post-space flight comments will make you CRINGE

Apparently, we’re supposed to jump and cheer because an all-female flight crew went to space for 11 whole minutes, supposedly proving that girls can do anything.

Maybe some of the world is celebrating. But those of us who know that this so-called gender gap is largely made up by radical left feminists — we’re all rolling our eyes.

That includes Sara Gonzales, who knows that this little stunt wasn’t some huge win for women. All that happened was “a bunch of chicks went to space.”

The flight crew included six women — Lauren Sánchez, fiancée to Jeff Bezos; pop star Katy Perry; Gayle King, co-host of "CBS Mornings" and editor at large at Oprah Daily; Kerianne Flynn, film producer and documentarian; Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist; and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist.

Upon landing, Katy Perry described the flight as “the highest high” and “surrender to the unknown — trust.”

She also said that the journey made her feel “super connected to love.”

“You never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give,” she said, claiming the mission was “all for the benefit of Earth” and that she had to “trust that the universe was gonna take care of [her].”

“You’ve got to trust in yourself on this journey, and then you feel in love when you come down for sure. And you’re feeling that strength, so I feel really connected to that divine feminine right now,” she continued.

“Trust in yourself? You didn’t do anything,” scoffs Sara.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden calls Perry’s comments “a whole collection of Kumbaya bulls**t.”

“This is what happens when you come away from real faith. ... You have to come up with some mumbo jumbo to connect to something bigger than you,” he says, alluding to Perry’s forsaken Christian upbringing.

“It's all about the all-female flight crew; it's all about what race people are. We've got to play the intersectionality wars, and, ‘Oh wow, an all-female space crew!’” derides Sara. “Remind me to never sign up for that ever if it's anything like what I just watched.”

To see the footage of Katy Perry’s insufferable speech and hear more of the panel’s commentary, watch the clip above.

