LA riots 'mostly peaceful'? Here's the TRUTH

The first summer under the Trump administration since 2020 wouldn’t be complete without leftists rioting and burning cities to the ground — and the mainstream media explaining it away as if those rioters are “peaceful protesters.”

“And even those who were out of step with what we are advocating, peaceful protest, did not create any violence. Nobody was shot, nobody was killed, get it in your heads,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), one of many Democrats blind to the violence occurring all around them, said after the protests.

Dana Bash also publicly joined Waters in her delusion.

“The L.A. County police say that they have it under control, carrying the flag is not illegal, as you know. What did happen in 1992 was so different from what we’re seeing now,” Bash said in a recent segment on CNN.

Other liberal commentators have continued to push the idea that these riots were “peaceful” and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were the ones provoking the protesters.

“Most of those demonstrators were very peaceful except for all of them,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales mocks, adding, “You don’t hate the mainstream media enough. You don’t hate them enough.”

“All of these mainstream Democrats who are going out there, and they are continuing the absurd rhetoric of Donald Trump being mean, orange man bad, I guess we want to, I don’t know, welcome gangbangers and murderers and rapists and really bad people back into the country because this is all mean Donald Trump’s fault,” she continues.

“I cannot believe they are continuing this same unhinged rhetoric that got President Trump elected again. I can’t believe that they are trying this again, while everyone is watching these illegals and these wild crazy leftists burn down L.A.,” she says, adding, “I cannot believe they are so stupid to think this is going to work again.”

