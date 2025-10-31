Leftist influencer calls for MORE MAGA violence

Jennifer Welch is a left-wing co-host of the podcast “I’ve Had It,” which boasts over a million subscribers on Youtube — and in a recent episode of the podcast, she not only praised those celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk but called for more of it.

“If you think this Zohran thing is happening just in New York, and you think people are waking up only in New York City, you’re mistaken. Look at this clip of a 'wine mom' at the No Kings march,” Welch said, before playing a clip showing a No Kings protester saying she was “glad” Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

“Charlie Kirk is horrible,” the woman told right-wing influencer Kaitlin Bennett in a man-on-the-street style interview, adding, “Yes, I’m glad he’s not here.”

“You’re glad he’s dead?” Bennett asked, shocked.

“Yes,” the woman replied.

“Why would you say something like that, ma’am?” Bennett asked.

“Cause he was horrible on the campuses, the college campuses. Horrible person,” the woman answered.

“You know what? I do the exact same thing. Would you be glad if I would die?” Bennett asked.

“Maybe. I’d have to think about it,” the woman said firmly.

After watching the clip, Welch laughs, before saying: “So listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is horrified.

“Now you may be thinking to yourself, who is this evil witch? Well, her name is Jennifer Welch. And you may then say, ‘Well, what do I care what this random woman has to say?’ She actually has 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. So as it turns out, there are a lot of people who are subscribing to this type of rhetoric and this type of evil, ghoulish behavior,” Gonzales says.

“So while this may be your first introduction to her, Democrats are listening to this, and she’s literally saying the Democrat establishment needs to get on board with calling for the murder of conservatives,” she adds.

