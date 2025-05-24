Leftists CELEBRATE deadly attack on Israeli diplomats — and the media ignores it

After two Israeli diplomats were murdered in Washington, D.C., it couldn’t be more clear that America has a left-wing violence problem, and the left-wing media refuses to acknowledge it.

“You’ve got polls about political violence. Democrats don’t think it’s a good idea. Only Republicans, only people inclined to consume conservative media, are now, I think upwards of 50%, say that if necessary, violence is okay,” host Nicolle Wallace boldly claimed on an MSNBC segment.

“You’ve only got the conduct on one of the two sides,” she added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t having it.

“Okay, all right, let's go back to 2016, the police ambush, Dallas Police Department, the congressional baseball shooting, that was a Bernie bro that carried that one out, the Tacoma ICE facility firebombing in 2019, the Antifa shooting of a Patriot Prayer member in Portland in 2020, the, of course, mostly peaceful BLM riots in 2020 as well,” Gonzales lists.

“Of course, you’ve got Thomas Matthew Crooks who shot and nearly killed Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, who was also an ActBlue donor, Ryan Routh, a Ukraine fanatic and an ActBlue donor, also tried to, of course, ambush and kill Donald Trump just a few months later,” she continues.

But she’s not done.

“May 2025, there was an Antifa arson on the University of Washington — by the way, that’s not even counting all of the pop-up protests, riots across college campuses, Harvard, all of these Ivy League schools, and now we have another case of left-wing violence we can add to the list: the slaying of two Israeli diplomats,” she explains.

The man suspected of killing the Israeli diplomats was captured on video yelling “free Palestine.”

“The left didn’t just ignore the story; many radicals just basically celebrated the murders by showing solidarity on social media,” Gonzales explains, noting that in the comment sections of videos about the shooting, there’s an onslaught of users calling the murderer a “hero” and reciting “free Palestine.”

“America has a left-wing violence problem,” Gonzales concludes, adding, “Of course, they’re going to gaslight you and claim that it’s the GOP, that it’s white supremacy, that it’s all the other things other than what you’re seeing, what you’re watching happen before your very eyes.”

