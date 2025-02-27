MAHA plans REVEALED. What’s RFK Jr. doing next?

On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara was joined by CEO of MAHA Action and MAHA Alliance Del Bigtree, who revealed how RFK Jr. plans to overhaul America’s corrupt health care industry that’s keeping people sick.

While the accusations that Kennedy and the MAHA team are “anti-science” are certain to continue, “the truth is we're finally getting science,” says Bigtree.

For example, the actual science shows that the flu shot, which is pushed on us every year by Big Pharma, “doesn’t work.”

“Multiple studies show that [the flu shot] raises your risk of upper respiratory infection more than four times,” Bigtree says. “It's not the flu that you end up being infected with; it's everything else.”

And yet the pharmaceutical companies, because the shot may prevent one from contracting the flu virus, will claim that the shot works and anyone who says otherwise is anti-vaccine.

It’s this kind of nonsense that will no longer be tolerated under RFK Jr.

“Nobody is anti-vaccine; nobody's anti-drug,” says Bigtree, but “we’ve got to stop looking through a microscope and having this tiny perspective … because so many of these things have far-reaching side effects.”

But it’s not just pharmaceutical drugs MAHA is going to take an honest look at — it’s anything and everything that has an adverse effect on health.

“The chemicals in our food, the fluoride in our water, the pollution in our air, the glyphosate on our vegetables, the hormones that are in our meats — all of these things need to be looked at because we are so sick,” says Bigtree. “We are the sickest nation in the industrialized world; it's the sickest generation of kids we've ever seen in America.”

Despite the widespread illness, the CDC and FDA are defying President Trump’s orders by agreeing to participate in a vaccine meeting with the World Health Organization, which the United States has formally withdrawn from via an executive order.

“Does [Kennedy] have a plan for rooting out these people who plan on undermining whatever [President Trump’s] directives are?” asks Sara.

“He does,” says Bigtree, but because “the Democrats are stalling and pushing down the confirmations” of Marty Makary for FDA, David Weldon for CDC, and Dr. Mehmet Oz for CMS, “there's no leadership in there right now.”

“Right now Bobby has no team,” he says. “There’s no leadership over these departments, so they're literally being run by the lobbies, by these special interest groups. … How do you kick out the money changers when they're the only ones in the room right now?”

“What Bobby is trying to do is get people confirmed. He's got to start building new teams inside of these places,” he adds, noting that citizens can help by calling their representatives and demanding confirmations.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.