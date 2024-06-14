Anna Paulina Luna: If DOJ doesn’t hold AG Garland accountable, ‘we’ll do it ourselves’

The House has voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio recordings of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R) dropped one of the votes against Garland.

“Leadership has been working on really making this argument to the delegation, and so I think we knew that it was going to pass,” Luna tells Sara Gonzales, noting that it was obvious, as Garland had blatantly defied two subpoenas.

“I think Republicans know, especially right now with Americans realizing that there is a two-tier justice system, that we have to do something. And I’m sorry, but angry letters and these paper tigers are simply not sufficing,” she explains.

If the DOJ doesn’t hold Garland accountable by June 25, Luna says she will bring up her vote to hold him in inherent contempt of Congress.

“We’ll do it ourselves,” she says, adding that there are two types of contempt of Congress.

“A lot of people don’t talk about inherent contempt because it was something that I think really the House of Representatives forgot that they could do because it hasn’t really been done since the early 1900s, but there is case law for it,” Luna explains.

Meanwhile, many people have been getting in trouble for defying subpoenas from what Luna calls the “sham January 6 committee.”

“So, if they set the precedent, we’re simply following exactly what they’ve done,” she says.

Now, Garland is “starting to sweat” and claiming that what’s happening is “partisan weaponization.”

Luna calls this “ironic and laughable” because partisan weaponization is much clearer in the case of Trump.

If the hand is forced, holding Garland in inherent contempt will force him to produce the recordings of Biden’s interview with Hur — which Luna believes has never been more necessary.

Gonzales finds the whole situation incredibly suspicious.

“If we do have the transcript, and we already know what was said, why would you not release the tapes? What are you trying to hide?” she says.

