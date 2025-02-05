Remain in Mexico: Rep. Brandon Gill is sending them back

President Trump hasn’t been in office for a month, and he’s already made good on several promises he made to the American people — one of those being tariffs.

And while many Americans are not in favor of Trump’s tariffs, they already appear to be doing what he intended them to do.

“Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum already agreed to send 10,000 National Guard troops to close or at least help enforce the border on the Mexican side and stop the massive drug inflow in exchange for a one-month pause on the tariffs,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas isn’t one of those against the tariffs and couldn’t agree with Trump’s decision more.

“The left likes to talk about the cost of tariffs, the price of avocados are going to go up, the price of flowers are going to go up, well my country’s sovereignty is worth more than cheap flowers and cheap avocados,” Gill tells Gonzales.

“The reality is that over the past four years, Joe Biden has allowed the Mexican government to help facilitate over ten million people coming into our country,” he continues. “We now have around 425,000 illegal aliens in our country who are guilty of crimes, that includes about 14,000 murderers, around 16,000 people who have been guilty of sexual assault, we’ve had over 21,000 pounds of fentanyl pour across our border.”

“That’s enough fentanyl to kill, I believe, almost five million people. I mean, this is a serious national crisis,” he adds.

And Gill is doing more than just agreeing with President Trump.

The congressman has helped to revive a "Remain in Mexico" bill that will be voted on in the house and seeks to codify President Donald Trump’s executive order into law.

“I think that codifying President Trump’s executive orders into law to make them permanent should be congress’s top priority,” Gill tells Gonzales. “We’ve seen executive orders ranging from border security to energy policy to getting rid of DEI to everything in between. All the things that President Trump ran on, he’s actually doing.”

“It’s refreshing to see a president make promises and fulfill them as quickly as possible,” he adds.

