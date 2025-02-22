Mitch McConnell’s birthday present to America: Bowing out of the Senate

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is 83 years old, and he has finally decided – after 18 years — that he will not be running for re-election in 2026.

"Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between, I have been humbled by the trust they place in me to do their business, right here," he said in a speech on the Senate floor. "Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime."

"I will not seek this honor for an eighth time," he continued. "My current term in the Senate will be my last."

His colleagues rose to their feet in a standing ovation, and Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is having a hard time hiding her excitement as well.

“Donald Trump said he was eliminating DEI from all government agencies, so there will be no more turtle inclusion in the Senate,” Gonzales jokes.

“He was seven times elected longest-serving Senate party leader in United States history,” she continues. “He decided, you know, to celebrate his birthday, he would announce to the world that he would not be running for re-election. Which, honestly, was more of a present for us.”

“Lectern Guy” Adam Johnson isn’t convinced.

“Did he announce this himself? Or was this one of his staffers on Twitter. Does he know he’s retiring?” Johnson jokes.

“That’s a good question, because maybe it was like the Joe Biden coup where it wasn’t him that endorsed Kamala, it was like a random 20-year-old staffer who was in charge of his Twitter account,” Gonzales says, adding, “I like that theory.”

