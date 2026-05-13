Muslim-only water park event controversy EXPLODES as organizer's husband targets Sara Gonzales: 'It starts with her'

When BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales stumbled upon a flyer for a Muslim water park event in Grand Prairie, Texas, she was disturbed to find that it was “Muslims only” and immediately reported on it.

The city promptly shut it down.

After Gonzales interviewed the organizer of the event, who was shocked to find that Gonzales was critical of her Muslim-only event at a publicly funded park, the organizer’s husband sent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Gonzales a message.

“Now he is trying to fight all of this with some videos of his own,” Gonzales says, “very interesting videos, very poorly done.”

“The governor of Texas is attacking my family, and I’m sick of it. Two days ago, Greg Abbott forced the city of Grand Prairie to cancel our Eid event at Epic Waters. For the past two years, my wife and I rented out the entire park so Muslim families could celebrate Eid in a modest environment,” the man said.

“Then Islamaphobes got ahold of a private flyer and twisted it into something it was never meant to be. We never banned other religions and even changed the wording to ‘modest dress only’ to make that crystal clear,” he continued.

“But Greg Abbott, he don’t care about facts. He fueled the flames of hatred, empowered these hate-filled politicians, and turned my family into a political target. Now we’re receiving death threats and harassments because of it,” he said. “But hear me clearly. I’m not going to back down.”

He also warned that he would be taking “hate-filled politicians down.”

“It was the city who decided … they weren’t going to actually agree with your religious discrimination that you quite literally did,” Gonzales says.

However, he didn’t just go after Abbott. He also went after Gonzales herself.

“My life is in danger. And I think I just figured out why,” he said.

“I found the woman who claims to be the person who wrote the story — the super Islamophobe herself,” he said, sharing a photo of Gonzales.

“My wife’s information gets spread online on purpose by her to her hateful followers. People start targeting my family. Death threats start coming in. So I DM her directly. The DM she showed in her video, but it’s not the whole DM. Sara, you left out a really important part,” he continued.

He went on to ask viewers to “comment DM” on his video if they want to see the “full DM.”

“Somebody asked me, ‘How you going to take down Governor Abbott?’ It starts with these bigoted, hateful, racist, Islamophobe podcasters who the government is employing to sow seeds of division between Americans and spew hate. We take them down first,” he continued.

“It starts with her,” he added.

“If the government's paying me for this,” Gonzales laughs, “the check got lost in the mail.”

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