Newly LEAKED video footage captures Planned Parenthood execs laughing about selling organs and worse (viewer discretion advised)

Almost a decade ago, someone captured Planned Parenthood executives laughing about selling fetal body parts and “playing with the tissue” of aborted fetuses.

That someone is a man named David Daleiden — a pro-life citizen journalist from the Center for Medical Progress.

If his name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you heard it on the news several years back when none other than Kamala Harris, who was California’s attorney general at the time, ordered his home to be raided — likely because of the damning footage he possessed.

Well, now that video footage has been leaked, and the contents are disturbing beyond belief.

Sara Gonzales plays some of the footage to show the demonic agenda of the pro-choice movement.

Warning: This video contains graphic content.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have a leg for you.’ I’m like, 'Oh s**t, if other people were to hear me, they’d like, ‘You are f****** evil,''" laughed Tram Nguyen, the vice president of abortion access at Planned Parenthood. “You have to come and play with our tissue and see if it’s cool enough for you.”

“You told me about the proposition, and so now every time I do a [dilation and extraction], I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s some lungs, there’s some kidneys,”’ added Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast chief medical officer Ann Schutt-Aine, who Nguyen labeled as one of the providers who “goes up to 24 weeks” and the person you should seek out “if you want more intact [fetuses.]”

“If I can’t get [the fetus] out intact, I can still get you a good sample,” Schutt-Aine boasted, adding that she can harvest livers and lungs for buyers “without much difficulty at all.”

“We did footprints and handprints, baby!” said Nguyen, bragging about accommodating client requests for specific fetal body parts. She also laughed about “playing with the tissue” of aborted fetuses.

In another leaked video, Dr. Stacy De-Lin, abortion services director for Planned Parenthood, says, “We could pay you $1,000, up to $1,500 for a liver.”

De-Lin added that “the financial incentive would make people happy,” meaning mothers would be pleased to learn that aborting their babies would be lucrative for them.

This is the footage Daleiden claims Kamala Harris seized from him in 2016. But now that it’s been leaked, he’s raising hell about it on X.





“So Kamala had no problem helping out Planned Parenthood when she was AG in California, but you know what? We should come to expect that from her because when she was DA of San Francisco in 2010, she very strangely gave this interview where she was just like, ‘I love having the power to ruin people's lives’ — like David Daleiden, I guess,” says Sara, playing Harris’ 2010 interview.



“The power I have as a prosecutor is that with the swipe of my pen, I can charge someone with a misdemeanor,” she said, “and by virtue of that swipe of my pen, you will have to go to a courthouse and stand in line; you will have to come out-of-pocket and hire an attorney; you may get arrested for a few hours; you will be embarrassed in your community; you will miss time coming onto the Google campus — all because with the swipe of my pen, I've charged you with a crime, which I may choose to dismiss two weeks later.

“It's an incredible amount of power, and you want to make sure that the people who have this kind of power are taking seriously the responsibility in terms of understanding as much as anything — the impact on the people who will be affected by that,” Harris added.

“Is that who you want for president?” asks Sara.

To hear the panel’s commentary on the scandal, watch the clip above.

