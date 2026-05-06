NYC is falling apart — but Mamdani is busy making soccer cheap

Mayor Zohran Mamdani may not care to save New York City residents from himself, but he does apparently care about making soccer tickets more affordable.

And BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not having it.

“We’re teaming up with the nation’s two-time champions to make soccer more affordable for everyone. And that's why we just made 1,000 $5 tickets for the May 9 home game available, starting now,” Mamdani announced in a promotional video.

“The city of New York is crumbling at his feet, and he’s obsessing about possibly the worst sport in the world — soccer. That’s what you get. That’s what you get for electing a Muslim commie — 90 minutes of disappointment,” Gonzales comments.

“When you look into his history, it’s not the first time he’s talked about trying to make soccer cheaper,” she adds, playing a clip of Mamdani talking about the sport yet again.

“I had a New Yorker the other day come up to me and ask me if there was any way I could help him get World Cup tickets because he was saying that the cost that he saw for a game was $600. Right? This is increasingly out of reach,” Mamdani said.

“We have made what used to be a working-class game into a luxury experience. And there are too many for whom it doesn’t matter where the World Cup is being played in the world. They know where they’re going to watch it. It’s TV,” he continued.

“And we want to ensure that there are more experiences available,” he added.

“Who cares?” Gonzales asks, confused. “Why soccer? Why? Why are you so obsessed with soccer?”

Mamdani also brought up the cost of World Cup tickets on a podcast appearance, telling the interviewers that tickets can get up to $6,000.

“It is absurd,” he said.

“Why not pick an American sport? Football? No, he’s got to do the soccer thing,” Gonzales says, noting he even boasted about holding a meeting with the FIFA president on his social media.

“Just an idea, OK? Focus on the things the people of New York City actually care about,” she continues. “He is about to bankrupt the entire city.”

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