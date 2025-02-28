Over 100 federal employees fired after vulgar transgender sex chat room is discovered on NSA servers

Earlier this week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that over 100 federal employees have been fired for facilitating a vulgar transgender sex chat room on NSA servers.

“So during business hours, there were employees who were just openly discussing male to female transgender surgeries — castration. They were talking about faux vaginas; they were talking about pee fetishes,” says Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”





The chat logs also revealed that these government employees were “talking bad about heterosexuals and discussing group sex.”

Gabbard told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that she “put out a directive that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked.”

“When you see what these people were saying — and thanks to Chris Rufo for putting it all out online — they were brazen in using an NSA platform intended for professional use to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior,” she said.

“And they were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable? Certainly not over the last four years, certainly not over the last 10, maybe 20 years,” Gabbard continued.

Sara agrees, adding, “This is what happens when you hire based off of DEI — you get a bunch of degenerates.”

“They're supposed to be guardians for America,” says head researcher and writer for Glenn Beck, Jason Buttrill. “That's what they're supposed to be doing, but instead they're talking about this crap.”

Jason can’t help but wonder what else is going on that we haven’t discovered yet. The corruption, especially when it comes to DEI, is so systemic in the intel community that it’s “going to take the four full years” to root it all out, but even that might not be enough time.

“I think it's so important that we not laugh off this DEI stuff. ... Don't look at it like, ‘Oh, it's good that the Trump administration is dealing with it.’ No, they need to go to war against this ideology because it's cultural Marxism,” he says.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the clip above.

