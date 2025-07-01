Pride is planning to stay year-round — and you should plan on avoiding it

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales serves as vice president for an organization called the Texas Family Project, which is dedicated in part to saving children from the grip of leftist indoctrination.

This work often brings them to “all-ages” Pride events held in the great state of Texas.

And as Pride Month ends, the organization was looking forward to getting “a little rest from having to infiltrate all of the disgusting Pride festivals happening across the state” — but it appears that won’t be possible.

This is because Pride Houston 365 claims that “Pride is not just for June anymore.”

“Yes, they say that Pride is actually to take place all year long. So, sorry for your eyeballs, sorry for my eyeballs,” Gonzales comments, disturbed.

Texas Family Project executive director Kaden Lopez ventured to one of Pride Houston 365’s most recent “all-ages” events, and what he encountered was terrifying to say the least.

“Our editors felt the need to censor this — I guess you’re welcome — but that was like full butt crack with a thong going up the rear,” Gonzales says, commenting on video footage Lopez got of the “family-friendly” event.

As kids and baby strollers wander in and out of the shots, barely clothed they/thems pass by and women make out on stage, as music with lyrics like “head down, ass up, that’s the way I like to f**k” blasts from the speakers.

“And there is, of course, the ‘family fun zone’ with all the bubbles for the kids,” Gonzales says, adding, “How far away was that from the free rapid HIV test?”

“It was kind of far from the HIV test, but it was right next to the stage,” Lopez explains, noting that it was the stage where the women were making out, twerking, and singing horribly inappropriate songs.

“It was kids' zone, little pathway, and then stage,” he adds.

“Some adult perverts in the kids' zone along with the kids,” Brady Gray, president of Texas Family Project, chimes in.

“This all started with, ‘We just want to get married,’ you know. These Pride festivals started in the ’70s with a few hundred people that’d go have a march, and nobody paid any attention to it. Still, not enough people are paying attention to it, but we’re a far cry from a few hundred people in a march,” he adds.

