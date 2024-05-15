Pro-life protester sentenced to 5 years in PRISON for praying, singing outside abortion clinic

Protesting is apparently fine if you’re involved in the violent ones, just stay away from the peaceful pro-life ones.

“The pro-life activists are truly under attack at an unprecedented rate with the Biden regime,” Sara Gonzales says, before sharing the story of Lauren Handy.

Handy was immediately incarcerated and has been in prison since her conviction. Now, she’s been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for protesting in front of an abortion clinic.

“They were praying, they were singing, they were sitting out there,” Gonzales says, adding, “and this comes nearly nine months after Handy and eight other pro-life activists were convicted on felony charges of conspiracy against rights and violation of the FACE Act.”

The FACE Act is the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and “what the Biden regime continues to use against these pro-life protesters.”

The sentencing was ordered by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who told Handy that she “prioritized her activism above the needs of women.”

“Neither you nor any of the other co-conspirators showed any compassion, empathy toward those two women needing medical care. Your views took precedence over frankly, their human needs,” Kotelly also reportedly said to Handy.

“Human needs?” Gonzales says. “I don’t know, call me crazy, but I feel like the human being inside of those women probably needed some medical care before they were killed by the doctors inside that clinic.”

“Handy, who, by the way, she’s only 30 years old, she’s got to spend nearly five years of her life in prison for protesting against murdering babies,” she adds.

Handy is one of the activists who in 2022 discovered the remains of five late-term aborted babies outside the same clinic she was arrested for protesting outside of.

“They clearly showed signs that they were killed in partial birth abortions,” Gonzales says, adding, “I can’t get them out of my memory.”

