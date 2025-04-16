White House effectively BANS journalists from listing their pronouns

While the Biden administration normalized and encouraged declaring your pronouns to everyone you meet, the Trump administration is doing what it can to reverse the previous obsession with gender.

Starting with the “pronouns in bio,” which was made clear when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House will no longer respond to journalists who advertise their gender on their profiles.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” Leavitt said.

“I freakin’ love this so much,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” exclaims happily. “It’s such a welcome change. What a departure from Sam Brinton having the nuclear codes and he was out stealing other women’s clothes, because he wasn’t one, but he dressed like one, but he didn’t look like one because he was doing the bare minimum effort.”

“If you live out there in fantasy land, and you don’t realize that if you have a penis you’re a man and if you have a vagina you’re a woman, there’s just really no point in this engagement,” Gonzales continues, adding, “I’m really not tired of the winning.”

And it’s clearly run its course, as even CNN hosts are getting called out for misgendering their fans.

In a town hall interview with Bernie Sanders on CNN, the mic was handed to a young woman whom Anderson Cooper introduced with “she/her” pronouns. The woman made sure that her first sentence to the pair was “they/them pronouns, actually, thank you.”

“A gay man just got corrected,” Gonzales comments, adding, “They’re not part of the protected class any more.”

