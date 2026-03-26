Sara Gonzales blasts comedian over H-1B defense: ‘He completely blew up his own argument’

While criticizing opposition to the H-1B program, comedian Hasan Minhaj attempted to highlight the role of skilled foreign workers in fields like tech and engineering — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t having it.

“If you’re a Democrat, you would rather just allow foreigners to come in, exploit our system, abuse our system, rip off Americans, and steal American jobs. You would rather do that than just admit there’s a problem,” Gonzales says.

“And one of the biggest culprits of this type of gaslighting is Hasan Minhaj,” she adds, before playing a clip from the former “Daily Show” host’s latest YouTube video titled, “Why MAGA hates H-1B visas.”

“Now, the H-1B is under attack because MAGA has suddenly become obsessed with hating them,” Minhaj said.

Minhaj then played a clip of Jack Posobiec claiming that “India milks the H-1B system dry” and replaces “American workers in our own tech companies.”

Even Gonzales was featured in his video, where he chose a clip of her saying, “The only way to stop it for good is to end the H-1B program.”

“He just talks really fast and makes it seem like he understands the issue. But in the first minutes, he completely blew up his own argument,” Gonzales comments.

“H-1B visas are special visas granted to skilled foreign workers, mostly in STEM fields. I’m talking about science, tech, engineering, and math. And indians f**king dominate that s**t,” Minhaj said proudly.

“Of the 85,000 new H-1B visas issued a year, about 70% of them go to Indians. And since their creation in 1990, they have been a critical rung on the ladder to citizenship,” he continued.

“You just blew up your own argument. Correct. It is meant for skilled workers. Yes, that’s what the system is supposed to bring in — not for the endless farm of fake software engineers, not for the food service managers that we’re finding, not for administrative assistants, not for ice cream sales analysts, not for the ones that we have been seeing play out,” Gonzales explains.

“Here’s the other issue, Hasan. An immigrant visa is issued to a person wishing to live permanently in the United States, OK? A non-immigrant visa is issued to a person with permanent residence outside the United States — notice the word ‘permanent’ — but wishes to be in the United States on a temporary basis for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work, or study, as other examples,” she continues.

Minhaj also used a clip of the late Charlie Kirk explaining that when hiring for an organization, you should “prioritize merit,” which the comedian followed up by saying, “If America is all about letting the best rise to the top, how do you justify shutting down legal immigration? I mean, that’s anti-competitive.”

“So, it’s not anti-competitive. ... They are replacing American jobs for cheaper labor,” Gonzales responds, pointing out that many of the jobs aren’t even hiring for “specialized skill sets.”

“I’m going to go out on a limb and tell you, I don’t need an Indian to come in and teach elementary school science in this country. It’s not anti-competitive. It’s gaming the system,” she says.

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