Sara Gonzales blasts NYT ‘Karen’ for targeting Charlie Kirk

The New York Times has sounded the alarm over Republican officials partnering with Turning Point USA to expand the group’s presence in schools — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t letting the “Karen” behind it get away with it.

“Every once in a while, I like to check in on the enemy, the enemy of the people. Yes, I do mean the New York Times,” Gonzales says, before playing an audio clip of one of the New York Times’ podcasts, “ The Headlines .”

In the episode, the host explains that a “growing coalition of Republican officials” are “pushing to expand the influence of Turning Point USA in schools.”

“The partnerships do not appear to involve taxpayer money, and they’re not mandates. But critics have raised concerns about the state’s embrace of them, considering Kirk’s hard-right views, his dissemination of conspiracy theories, and his criticism of gay and transgender rights. They say the state partnerships could be seen as a kind of government seal of approval,” the host explained.

“I regret to inform you it gets worse,” Gonzales comments.

“They did a write-up on this.”

In the article , she notes that Charlie Kirk is portrayed as the villain “even in death.”

“You have Karen, the appropriately named Karen Svoboda,” Gonzales says, reading from the article, “executive director of Defense of Democracy, a liberal group that opposes conservative influence in public schools, argued that the partnerships amounted to a sort of state-sponsored imprimatur promoting one political viewpoint.”

“Ms. Svoboda also accused Turning Point of being a divisive force in schools, noting that Mr. Kirk was critical of gay and transgender rights. A Turning Point club at a high school, she said, ‘would be offensive and probably even a little scary for kids who were members of the queer community at school, and families that are dealing with that,’” the article continued.

“Now, as you know … I like to give everyone a chance … to come on and try to defend these bats**t-crazy viewpoints. So we reached out to Karen, who initially agreed to come on the show today, until she realized who she was agreeing to do it with,” Gonzales comments.

“If you’re not willing to defend your bats**t-crazy views, I guess you don’t care about democracy at all. Now, I would remind you that we do not have a democracy,” Gonzales says, adding, “but this is your buzzword. You own the buzzword, and you can’t defend it at all.”

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