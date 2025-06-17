Senator HANDCUFFED for outburst during press conference

Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) was forcefully removed from a press briefing led by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem after creating a scene and interrupting Noem’s speech by shouting a question about immigration and citizenship.

Video shows Padilla being dragged into the hallway by security, where he was handcuffed and led away.

In a follow-up video on X, Padilla said, “If they can do that to me, if they’re willing to do that to me, a United States senator with a question, doing my job on behalf of the people of California and our country, what are they doing to a lot of the folks that are out there when the cameras are not on?”

“Not the dangerous violent criminals that they say they’re targeting — I have no issue with that — but I’m talking about all the otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants,” he added.

“I love that he says they were law-abiding,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “If they are here illegally, they are not law-abiding.”

“Yet this idiot wants to make a name for himself, I guess,” she adds.

“That’s exactly what he wanted to do, man. Look, it doesn’t matter who that was. It shows how these politicians think of themselves, that they believe that just because they are a senator, they can do whatever the hell that they want,” BlazeTV contributor and founder of Rippaverse Comics Eric July says.

“Imagine if that was me,” July continues. “What are they going to do to me? They’re going to slam my ass on the ground, and they’re going to put me in handcuffs. Doesn’t matter who it is. You being a senator doesn’t absolve you of that.”

“But he wanted the clip. He got the clip,” he adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.