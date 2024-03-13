Shocking: Boeing whistleblower found dead from 'self-inflicted gunshot wound,' but his lawyers say there is 'no indication' he would take his life

Boeing planes have come under intense scrutiny as more and more issues with aircraft arise.

“Every other day I see a headline — and it’s usually United Airlines, by the way,” that reads “Boeing flight has a problem,” says Sara Gonzales.

While planes malfunctioning is certainly deeply concerning, so is this: “A former Boeing employee known for raising concerns about the firm's production standards has been found dead in the United States,” reports Sara.

John Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years but retired in 2017.

“In the days before his death, he was actually involved in a lawsuit giving whistleblower testimony against Boeing,” says Sara, adding that reports indicate that Barnett’s death is a result of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“In 2019 [Barnett] told BBC that under-pressure workers had been deliberately fitting substandard parts to aircraft on the production line. He said that he had uncovered serious problems with oxygen systems, which could mean one in four breathing masks would not work in an emergency. He said soon after starting work in South Carolina, he had become concerned that the push to get new aircraft built meant the assembly process was rushed and safety was compromised.”

Boeing, of course, denied all the allegations.

“I think we're seeing who was correct in that analysis, and I don't believe that it was Boeing,” says Sara.

Quoting Barnett’s lawyers, she reads, “John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn't see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it.”

However, according to the reports, “there was a suicide note” found next to Barnett.

“A hotel staff member found him after someone contacted the hotel for a wellness check on him. He had his right pointer finger remaining on the trigger with a gunshot wound near his right temple,” says Sara, citing reports.

“I don’t know if you still hold on to the gun after you do that,” she says skeptically, adding that Boeing is a “very powerful” company.”

“Let's say this,” says Eric July of Rippaverse Comics. “If there was to be a company that could make things go away, it would for sure be them.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the video below.

