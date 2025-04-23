Supreme Court blocks Donald Trump from deporting gang members

The Supreme Court of the United States sent shock waves throughout America when the justices sided with Democrats over the weekend, blocking the Trump administration from deporting MS-13 gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Only Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas stood their ground, disagreeing with the rest of the judges.

“I want to be very careful with my words here,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” begins. “I don’t expect Supreme Court judges to make their decisions based on any sort of loyalty that they have for the president.”

“But it does feel like the opposite is happening and they’ve got it out for him for whatever reason. We definitely know Amy Coney Barrett does, just based off of her reaction whenever she sees him. It’s like a visceral reaction that she has,” Gonzales continues.

Alito and Thomas claimed there was no hearing, no lower-court ruling, no opportunity for the government to respond, and no explanation provided. Alito also put his colleagues on blast for violating the court's own rule 23.3, which requires seeking relief in lower courts first.

“All of them agreed that the highest executive in the entire country should not have the ability to remove illegal criminals from our country. That’s wild to me,” Gonzales says.

“Didn’t it strike you as a gross undermining of the judicial system, but more so, giving rights to illegal immigrants that Americans have in lower court? Your right to be innocent until proven guilty is an American right,” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens says in agreement.

“That’s not a right for some Australian that ends up here or a kid from Guatemala. You don’t have a First, Second, Third Amendment. You don’t have these rights. You’re not a citizen,” he adds.

