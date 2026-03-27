The dark side of Ms. Rachel she doesn't want you to see

Known to millions as “Ms. Rachel,” Rachel Griffin Accurso has built a massive following on YouTube through educational songs and videos for toddlers. But as a mother herself, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not among the parents who allow their children to watch Accurso’s content.

“This is just a reminder for the parents that you never can be too careful with what your children are watching. There’s a lot out there that is going to completely indoctrinate your children,” Gonzales explains.

“And one of the ones to be on the lookout for is Ms. Rachel,” she says, calling her “the worst” for “multiple reasons.”

“She ... brags about how she plans to brainwash your children. She has chosen her latest political stunt,” Gonzales says, pulling up an article from Fox News with the headline , “YouTube star Ms Rachel declares ‘I am political’ in new mission to shut down ICE facility.’”

“She said it’s her goal to close down the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. And she wants the federal government to return the illegal immigrants to where they were living in the United States,” she explains.

“So crazy to me because I didn’t hear her say anything about the 300,000 unaccompanied alien children that were turned over to unvetted sponsors by the Biden administration. ... I didn’t hear any outrage from Ms. Rachel about the children who have been impacted, who have been killed, who have been raped, who have been tortured by all these illegal immigrants that you want released back into the interior of the country,” she continues.

Gonzales points out that Ms. Rachel also was caught liking a comment on one of her political Instagram posts that read “Free America from the Jews.”

Accurso then released a social media video explaining herself, saying she’s “a human who makes mistakes” and that she would “never agree with an anti-Semitic thing.”

“I don’t understand how to work my phone,” Gonzales mocks.

“She knows what she’s doing. She also has a long and sordid history of being pro-Palestinian,” she adds.

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