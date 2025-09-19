Then vs. now: Democrats cry over Kimmel suspension, but receipts expose their hypocrisy

The revelation that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been indefinitely suspended by ABC has Democrats in an uproar. Free speech is suddenly of the utmost importance to people like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Chris Hayes, Harry Sisson, and of, course, the late-night pontificator himself.

But a trip down memory lane exposes their hypocrisy. Just a couple of years ago, these same four people were reveling in the deplatforming of their political enemies.

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” has the receipts to prove it.

1. Senate’s sanctimonious squire

On September 17, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared on CNN's “OutFront with Erin Burnett” and bemoaned Kimmel’s suspension as anti-democratic.

“This is just despicable, disgusting, and against Democratic values. Trump and his allies seem to want to shut down speech that they don't like to hear. That is not what democracies do. That is what autocracies do,” said the career swamp-dweller. “And it doesn't matter whether you agree with Kimmel or not. He has the right to free speech. … This is what dictators do. This is what Xi [Jinping] would do. This is what Putin would do.”

But just two years earlier, Schumer was more than happy to urge Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson for sharing his opinions.

“Rupert Murdoch, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it, has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight now that he's seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth. … Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it,” he said.

“Oh! Our democracy depends on shutting people up except when they’re our people, and then it's unheard of,” mocks Sara.

2. Cable’s crocodile-tear crusader

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes also lamented Kimmel’s suspension. On September 17, the bespectacled ideologue whined about Trump: “ABC made the announcement that Kimmel would indeed be taken off the air indefinitely, and this is just the latest chapter in Donald Trump's ongoing campaign to crack down on free speech, dominate the media, and essentially render the First Amendment meaningless.”

But in 2023, Hayes, like Schumer, celebrated Tucker’s ousting. “So it was for the journeyman cable news host Tucker Carlson just fired from his third network. He believed he could say anything no matter how vile, no matter how disgusting, no matter how offensive, no matter how dehumanizing or belittling, and if you act like a sociopath over and over and over and over, you will become unpopular on the national stage.”

“Yeah, if you immediately spew a bunch of lies and incorrect and false rhetoric about an innocent man who was publicly executed in front of a bunch of college kids, you're probably a sociopath who deserves to be deplatformed,” says Sara.

3. Gen Z’s waffling wonderkid

22-year-old Democrat activist Harry Sisson is fitting right in with his party’s selective outrage. The TikTok soapboxer’s recent X post lamenting Kimmel’s suspension as an attack on free speech starkly contrasts with his 2022 glee over Trump’s Twitter ban.





“We are witnessing the most brazen attack on free speech in modern American history?” asks Sara, quoting Sisson’s recent X post. “I would say that that was when Charlie Kirk got killed for speaking. I would say that that's when Charlie Kirk got a bullet in his neck and died. I would call that the most brazen attack on free speech in modern American history.”

4. Hollywood’s smirking sellout

And last but certainly not least, Jimmy Kimmel ironically celebrated Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News.

“Fox News has severed bow ties with Tucker Carlson after all these years. They are parting ways, which means he was fired,” Kimmel smugly chimed.

“He's already on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager. But what a shock. I mean, what an absolutely delightful shock this is. … Sadly, he's probably not done poisoning old people's brains. The question now is where will he do it next? Will he go to OAN? Will he go to Newsmax? Will he crawl back up Satan's fiery B-hole from whence he came? We don't know. One of the most despicable mothertuckers ever to appear on American television.”

Now, with his own show silenced, Kimmel must be choking on a heaping serving of crow. Turns out deplatforming tastes a lot less funny when it's your punch line that's getting canceled.

“These people are so ghoulish. … They don't care about the First Amendment. They don't care about free speech. These are the same people who were perfectly fine with the Biden regime going in and telling Mark Zuckerberg over at Facebook 'you need to censor these people's posts.'”

To see the then vs. now clips and hear more of Sara’s scathing commentary, watch the episode above.

