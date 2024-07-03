New York Judge DELAYS Trump sentencing following SCOTUS immunity ruling

It’s been quite the week for former President Donald Trump.

Not only did his debate against President Joe Biden send Democrats scrambling — the Supreme Court ruled that the president has immunity when executing "official acts."

Following that decision, Trump’s team moved to overturn the conviction of the former president in the Manhattan case, where he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

As a result, Trump’s sentencing hearing has been postponed until September. While many conservatives are taking it as a win, Sara Gonzales remains skeptical.

“Part of me is like what else are they planning?” Gonzales says, adding, “They don’t give up that easily.”

“It’s either that or they see all of this imploding before their very eyes, and they don’t want to look stupid, so they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll just delay it, and then maybe people will forget about it,’” she continues, “But you’ve got to believe that they are completely scrambling to figure out what to do.”



“All of these bombshells they thought that they had are now seemingly getting totally overturned,” she adds.

Matthew Marsden finds it interesting that the liberal response to the Supreme Court’s ruling has been overwhelmingly one of fear.

“It’s amazing how the liberals went absolutely bonkers and said that the Supreme Court ruling was about Trump,” Marsden says. “It’s just about the law; it’s about the Constitution.”

