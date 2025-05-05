Trump tosses NPR and PBS in the trash where they belong

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order defunding PBS and NPR . The move comes after the confirmation that several private media outlets were paid with government funds during the Biden administration and put out misinformation against President Donald Trump during his campaign.

Sara Gonzales says, “It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people.”

Leftists, of course, are pearl clutching, calling it “dictatorial” and “tyranny.” But their case falls flat when you consider that NPR “had a feature on a gay anteater couple for Valentine's Day” and argued that “being healthy is a form of discrimination.”

Or how about the fact that PBS argued that Joe Biden was cognitively “quite acute” even while he was misspeaking at every event and stumbling around cluelessly.

“Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen,” sighs Sara.

However, one of the most egregious examples of bias happened in 2020, when “NPR refused to cover the Hunter Biden laptop scandal,” claiming there were too many “red flags.” NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik even pushed the “it’s probably Russia” narrative.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher, despite admitting to Congress that the network failed to adequately cover the Hunter Biden laptop and COVID-19 origin stories, is now declaring war on the executive order.

“We will vigorously defend our right to provide essential news, information and life-saving services to the American public. We will challenge this Executive Order using all means available,” she said in a statement.

Maher’s claim to value free speech rights, however, is undermined by the fact that NPR suspended veteran editor Uri Berliner for publishing an article in which he argued that the network had “lost America’s trust” with its left-wing bias and lack of balanced reporting.

“They punished him for telling the truth at a media organization that is supposed to just be telling the truth,” says Sara, noting that Berliner also revealed that NPR’s Washington, D.C., newsroom had 87 registered Democrats and zero Republicans in editorial positions.

“If you didn't realize it before, you should by now. NPR and PBS, so long, sayonara, good luck getting the money somewhere else, because taxpayers don't need to pay for your left-wing bias and your leftwing agenda.”

