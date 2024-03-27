Trump’s long list of legal entanglements is about far more than just keeping him out of the White House

Monday marked the bond deadline for Trump’s $454 million civil business fraud judgment, but right before the sand in the hourglass ran out, Trump won an appeal to have the bond reduced to $175 million, which he said he’d gladly pay in cash.

While this is certainly good news for the former president, he’s still entangled in numerous other lawsuits.

“I feel like I need a flowchart at this point of all of the different cases against Donald Trump,” sighs Sara Gonzales. “They have literally weaponized every single judicial branch system that they can to try to throw their political opponent in jail.”

According to Kyle Rittenhouse, the reason for the never-ending list of Trump trials is because “they’re scared.”

“They're just like, ‘No, no, no – we don't need Trump to come in and fix what we messed up already,” he tells Sara.

Sara agrees, adding, “That's what you have to do when you can't run on your own policy.”

“What is there? Higher gas prices, higher grocery bills – higher everything; botched withdrawal in Afghanistan, allowing over ten million unvetted strangers into the interior of the country. What do you run on other than ‘orange man bad’ at this point?” she asks.

“It's not only designed to break him ... but also, it’s an intimidation tactic to stop anyone else from running for office,” says Blaze contributor Matthew Marsden.

But there’s yet another reason they’re targeting him – and it’s perhaps the most sinister of all.

Nobody has articulated it better than Trump himself.

“In the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," he said last year, following the announcement of the seven indictments related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“I’m sure you can speak to that, Kyle,” says Sara.

“Absolutely ... If they're willing to make up all these lies and put a former sitting president on trial, what are these Soros-funded DAs going to do to everyday people like me or you? They're going to come after us,” says Kyle.

